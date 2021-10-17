Vanguard Group Inc. Has $655.53 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,371,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.93% of Tetra Tech worth $655,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $499,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $638,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $162.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.61. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $165.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

