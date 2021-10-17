Vanguard Group Inc. Has $683.94 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,120,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.80% of Voya Financial worth $683,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 71.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 20.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 15.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $16,171,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial stock opened at $68.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.70. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

