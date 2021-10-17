Vanguard Group Inc. Has $684.60 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 217,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.34% of EMCOR Group worth $684,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,714,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group stock opened at $116.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $129.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.60.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.