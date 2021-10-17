Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 227.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,601,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.72% of XPeng worth $613,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in XPeng by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in XPeng by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in XPeng by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPEV. increased their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

XPEV opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion and a PE ratio of -33.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $582.55 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

