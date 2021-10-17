Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 606,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 14.24% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $625,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HR stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 120.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

