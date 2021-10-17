Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,006,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.60% of HealthEquity worth $644,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 200.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $63.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,315.00, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.09 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.70.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,682 shares of company stock worth $2,181,072. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.