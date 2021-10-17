Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,457,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.98% of Churchill Downs worth $685,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

CHDN stock opened at $254.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $147.06 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.50.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

