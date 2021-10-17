Vanguard Group Inc. Makes New $634.58 Million Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,946,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,575,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.56% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $874,067,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $182.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.41 and a 200 day moving average of $161.37. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $185.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,220. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

