Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 194,029 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.73% of First Financial Bankshares worth $680,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth $47,000. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FFIN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $48.17.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.25%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,846 shares of company stock valued at $504,709 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

