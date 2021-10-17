Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 353,129 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,521,181 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 353,129 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.36% of Performance Food Group worth $607,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,081,808 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after acquiring an additional 180,153 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $762,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter worth $12,607,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 503,200 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after buying an additional 176,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Performance Food Group by 273.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,170 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 21,352 shares during the period.

In other news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,825. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average of $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.31 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

