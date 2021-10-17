Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 71,553 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,774,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 14.28% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $605,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

NYSE HPP opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -695.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.