Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,439,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.40% of Teradata worth $621,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Teradata by 165.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

