Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458,310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.07% of Trip.com Group worth $651,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Shares of TCOM opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

