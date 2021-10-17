Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.72% of Silicon Laboratories worth $666,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 787,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,727,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after buying an additional 79,220 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB opened at $146.69 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.77 and a 1 year high of $163.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.65.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $169.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,202 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLAB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.