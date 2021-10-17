Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,805,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.14% of Fortis worth $654,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Fortis by 51.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the second quarter valued at about $5,056,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fortis by 14.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 0.5% during the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,383,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

NYSE FTS opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $47.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.13.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.80%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

