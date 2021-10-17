Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 589,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.57% of Starwood Property Trust worth $646,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,146,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,992,000 after buying an additional 402,415 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

STWD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

