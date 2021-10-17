Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 401,533 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,298,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 401,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.35% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $663,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 996.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 308,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 280,415 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,012,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,965,000 after acquiring an additional 33,625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,302,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,346,000 after acquiring an additional 424,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 610.9% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 25,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,527 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSXMK stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $50.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

