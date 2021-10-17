Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 523,449 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,437,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 523,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.80% of Alcoa worth $605,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Alcoa by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1,456.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 471,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,314,000 after acquiring an additional 441,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Shares of AA opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.00.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.48%.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.