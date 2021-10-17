Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 692,934 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,206,997 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 692,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.77% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $675,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $1,395,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,452 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 52,761 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 37,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

In related news, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.