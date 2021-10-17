Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,155,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.07% of OGE Energy worth $678,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OGE. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of OGE opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.06. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

