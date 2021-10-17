Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,977,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.94% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $679,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PK. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PK. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

Shares of PK opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

