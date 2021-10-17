Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,051,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.09% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $685,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,614,000 after acquiring an additional 112,121 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,298,000 after acquiring an additional 114,878 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,341,000 after acquiring an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,122,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,412,000 after acquiring an additional 57,667 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on SITE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.78.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $207.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.31 and a 12 month high of $212.12.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $3,277,102.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,737. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

