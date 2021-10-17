Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) is C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.5% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,521,000 after purchasing an additional 59,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $52.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.