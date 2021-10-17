Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1,591.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 90.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK stock opened at $288.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.60 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.