Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Raised by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after buying an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,286,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,016,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,056,000 after purchasing an additional 500,691 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $230.73 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $165.02 and a 1 year high of $234.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.92 and its 200 day moving average is $222.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

