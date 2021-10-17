Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,699 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.94% of Varex Imaging worth $9,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VREX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 51.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 131,803 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Varex Imaging by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Varex Imaging by 17.6% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 0.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,887,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 276.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 220,068 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $26.61 on Friday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -59.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

