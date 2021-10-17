VeChain (VET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $537.71 Million

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $7.74 billion and approximately $537.71 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000134 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012366 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004639 BTC.

About VeChain

VET is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

