Veil Price Hits $0.0202 on Top Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $4,377.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,893.91 or 1.00084763 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00054509 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.50 or 0.00311467 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.73 or 0.00518932 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.65 or 0.00195018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008187 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001930 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

