Velas (VLX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $307.44 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $307.44 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001013 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000631 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

