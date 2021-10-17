Venus Price Up 1.2% This Week (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Venus has a total market cap of $317.26 million and $15.33 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28.01 or 0.00045880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,328,372 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

