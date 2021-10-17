Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

VCYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In related news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $130,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,031 shares of company stock worth $858,967 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

