Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a growth of 109.7% from the September 15th total of 101,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 951,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. Verano has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Get Verano alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNOF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Verano to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.