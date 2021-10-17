Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the September 15th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Verastem in the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Verastem in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Verastem by 63.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,858 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verastem by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verastem by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,687,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after acquiring an additional 195,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VSTM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $2.76 on Friday. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.89 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

