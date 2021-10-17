VeriCoin Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $238.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,956.00 or 1.00057153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00046067 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.09 or 0.00786404 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001667 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004398 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,225,159 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

