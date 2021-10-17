Vertcoin Reaches Market Cap of $31.36 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000827 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $31.36 million and $178,210.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,914.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.80 or 0.06254341 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.31 or 0.00300932 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $606.63 or 0.00995874 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00086557 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.68 or 0.00426302 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.32 or 0.00315714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.96 or 0.00277366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,254,822 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

