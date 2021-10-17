VerusCoin Market Capitalization Hits $70.69 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $70.69 million and approximately $22,295.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00001790 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00068319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00072844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00105854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,081.43 or 1.00231882 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.66 or 0.06207180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00025443 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,821,697 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

