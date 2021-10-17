Viacoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31,674.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $31,674.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.90 or 0.00298554 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 68.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

