ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in ViacomCBS by 10.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 536,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in ViacomCBS by 3.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,407,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,642,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

