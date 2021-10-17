VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.12.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,555 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 822.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

