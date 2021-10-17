Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the September 15th total of 34,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ VEV opened at $5.46 on Friday. Vicinity Motor has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $10.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.06.

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.