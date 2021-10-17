Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,925 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.13% of Vicor worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,208 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 46,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $148.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 128.88 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.37 and a 200 day moving average of $106.94. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $149.85.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $144,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,081 shares of company stock worth $21,498,588 over the last 90 days. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

