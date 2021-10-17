VideoCoin (VID) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $76.03 million and $64,516.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,639,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

