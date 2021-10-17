VIDY (VIDY) Price Reaches $0.0016

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDY has a total market cap of $16.06 million and approximately $376,005.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00043905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00206097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00092385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.