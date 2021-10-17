VIG (VIG) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, VIG has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $193.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000762 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,438,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

