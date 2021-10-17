VIMworld 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $28,792.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $46.05 million and approximately $28,792.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001837 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00068463 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00043900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.