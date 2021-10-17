Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of VNOM stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. 2,289,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 2.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 471.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 33,402 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

