Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,041 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Viper Energy Partners worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 151,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNOM. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.55. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $24.22.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 471.43%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

