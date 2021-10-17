Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.68 Million

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. Over the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

