Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $56.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) to post $56.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.79 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $1.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,811.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $329.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.59 million to $463.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $560.52 million, with estimates ranging from $77.84 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.14. The business had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $564,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,633,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,759,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,665,140. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIR opened at $39.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.90. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of -1.68.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

