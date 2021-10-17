Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $108,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 116.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.66. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

